 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 12 Arrested, 2,504 Bottles Of Narcotics Seized In Waluj Raid
CP Praveen Pawar said that this is the second big action against the drug peddlers in the Waluj area. Earlier, the police had busted the MD drugs racket in Sajapur under the jurisdiction of the Waluj MIDC police station

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 12 Arrested, 2,504 Bottles Of Narcotics Seized In Waluj Raid | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city police conducted a raid on a godown of the VRL Transport Company in the Waluj industrial area and busted the drugs racket on Friday. The police arrested 12 persons and seized 20 boxes of narcotic drug bottles worth Rs 12.43 lakh. CP Praveen Pawar informed about the busting of the drugs racket in a press conference held here on Saturday.

Pawar said that this is the second big action against the drug peddlers in the Waluj area. Earlier, the police had busted the MD drugs racket in Sajapur under the jurisdiction of the Waluj MIDC police station.

Crime Branch DCP Ratnakar Nawale had received the information about the racket being operated in the Waluj area a few days back. Hence, the police kept a watch on the transport, courier and parcel service providers.
The police received the information that the drugs are being brought to the VRL Transport Company’s godown from Uttar Pradesh on September 12. Accordingly, a trap was laid and arrested the accused, Avinash Ramkrishna Patil (Chalisgaon).

The police arrested Patil along with his accomplices Samir Shaikh, Arshad Ibrahim Pathan and Mansur at the godown, and the action continued late at night.

The police seized 20 boxes containing 2,504 bottles of narcotic medicines worth Rs 12.43 lakh. During the investigation it was found that the drugs were transported in the name of a medical store which did not exist.The police also arrested Amol Yeole from Paregaon in Nashik district in this connection and accused Patil’s brother, Rupesh Patil, from Nashik. A case has been registered against 41 accused, while 12 have been arrested so far. All those arrested were produced before the court on Saturday and have been remanded in police custody till September 18.

The police action was executed by DCP Ratnakar Chavan, PI Sambhaji Pawar, NDPS squad PI Geeta Bagwade, API Ravikant Gacche, Vinayak Shelke, API Chaware, PSI Amol Mhaske, Sandeep Shelke, Brijesh Chikhlikar, Atul Kadam and others.

Pawar said that the crime branch, NDPS and local police station have registered a total number of 251 drug cases and have arrested 351 persons and have seized the drugs worth Rs 2 crore so far. 

