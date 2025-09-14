Marathwada Exporters Forum Launched At CMIA In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Global Trade | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the objective of bringing together exporters, manufacturers, and industry leaders of Marathwada to explore new opportunities in global markets, the Marathwada Exporters Forum (MEF) has been established under the initiative of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Trade Facilitation Cell.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday, 13th September 2025, at CMIA, Bajaj Bhavan.

Ajinkya Save, director of the Savera Group, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Congratulating CMIA for this significant initiative, he stated, “Such a platform is the need of the hour and will serve as an excellent tool for networking among exporters. It will foster collective growth and collaboration, ultimately taking Marathwada’s exports to new horizons.”

In his address, CMIA president Utsav Machar shared that MEF would actively organise regular dialogue sessions, participation in international trade fairs, and government-level representations to support exporters. He further noted, “Exports from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have increased by ₹2000 crore in the past year. In this context, it is imperative that the government prioritises projects like cargo hubs and dry ports to further accelerate export growth.”

Rushikesh Jaju, Head – Trade Facilitation Cell, provided insights into government policies and elaborated on MEF’s working model. The Forum will conduct monthly sessions, create sector-specific groups, provide training and mentorship, and arrange industrial visits and trade delegations. The initiative has already received an enthusiastic response, with over 50 exporters and entrepreneurs joining as members. CMIA has appealed to local industrialists, exporters, and emerging entrepreneurs to participate in strengthening Marathwada’s export ecosystem through MEF.

Encouraging the participants, Sunil Raithatta emphasised, “Exports provide the highest value addition for products. With over 180 countries as potential markets, MEF can play a pivotal role in building a robust export ecosystem in Marathwada.”

The session witnessed the presence of eminent industry leaders, including Sunil Raithatta, Shivprasad Jaju, Giridhar Sangneria, Shirish Tambe, Utsav Machar, Atharveshraj Nandavat, Mihir Soundalgekar, and Saurabh Challani. The proceedings were conducted by Ravish Soni, while Mihir Soundalgekar proposed the vote of thanks.