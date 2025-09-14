Nanded Zilla Parishad Elections To Be Held After 3.5 Years; President Post Reserved For OBC Woman

Nanded Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Nanded: The election process for the Nanded zilla parishad will start after a gap of around three and a half years. The state government declared the reservations for the ZP presidents of various districts on Friday. Accordingly, the post of Nanded's ZP president has been reserved for an OBC woman candidate.

After the recent GR issued by the government, the Maratha community can field the woman candidate in the OBC category. The Maratha community can field Kunbi-Maratha candidates in the OBC category during this election. The elections are going to be more competitive for the OBC category, as the ZP president post has been reserved for the OBC woman candidate.

The Nanded ZP has had only five women presidents so far. The tenure of the Nanded ZP terminated in March 2022, and the last president was Mangarani Ambulgekar. The elections have not been held since then due to several reasons. Now, the court has issued the order to conduct the elections of the local bodies.

The ward structure for the ZP has already been announced, and the local leaders have already started the election preparations. Several objections have also been raised over the ward structure. Moreover, the political leaders were eagerly waiting for the reservations of the ZP presidents. Now, the wait has been over, and the Nanded ZP president’s post has been reserved for OBC candidates. The political parties are now making strategies accordingly.