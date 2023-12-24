 Pune: MVA To Launch Farmers' Protest March From Shivneri Fort To Colletor's Office From Dec 27
The primary demands put forth by them include an immediate lifting of the ban on onion exports, coupled with the establishment of a permanent policy to govern onion exportation.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
In a resolute call for attention to the plight of farmers, an extensive protest march has been organised from Fort Shivneri to Pune Collectorate, spanning from December 27 to December 30, 2023 by Mahavikas Aghadi. The agitators have demanded to address critical issues affecting the agricultural community, urging the government to acknowledge and act upon their concerns.

The primary demands put forth by them include an immediate lifting of the ban on onion exports, coupled with the establishment of a permanent policy to govern onion exportation. They are advocating for equitable subsidies for milk-producing farmers, irrespective of their affiliation with private or government sectors.

Key concern

One of the key concerns highlighted is the need for an uninterrupted power supply during the daytime in leopard attack prone talukas to support agricultural activities. They are also vehemently opposing the arbitrary practices of crop insurance companies and are seeking immediate compensation for losses.

Among the crucial demands is a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers burdened by financial constraints. Additionally, they are calling for the implementation of a standardised 'Educational Loan' policy to facilitate the education of farmers' children.

