Voter Awareness Campaign Commences In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The district administration initiated a voting awareness campaign at multiple polling centers within the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Tehsildar Pallavi Ligde highlighted, "This drive aims to educate people about voting procedures and the proper handling of electronic voting machines (EVMs)."

In compliance with the election commission's directives, the tehsil office's election department orchestrated this awareness campaign on Sunday.

Deputy District Collector Rajesh Joshi, alongside Tehsildar Pallavi Ligde and department staff, led the initiative.

The team toured various locations across the constituency, focussing on educating individuals about voting practices and EVM operation.

The team of officers visited various places in the constituency and created awareness about voting and handling of the EVM.

Joshi urged citizens to actively participate in the electoral process.

Ligde mentioned that the drive's duration extends until February 29, 2024.

We also published the following article recently

Unidentified Persons Vandalise Hotel After Owner Complaints Against Illegal Activities In Cafes

In response to a complaint about illegal activities in coffee cafes in the Waluj and Bajajnagar areas, unidentified individuals targeted Raoji Hotel in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar. The attackers not only abused the owner but also issued threats against his life. The owner promptly filed a complaint at the Waluj MIDC police station.

These coffee cafes had become hubs for young individuals, where they spent prolonged hours, leading to a surge in criminal activities in the vicinity. Incidents like eve-teasing, elopements, and molestations had notably escalated, prompting concern among locals.

Read Also Tragic Collision Claims Lives Of Two Brothers On Pune-Solapur Highway

Seeking immediate action, hotel owner Amol Kale Patil lodged a memorandum at the Waluj MIDC police station, urging stringent measures against these cafes. Responding promptly, PI Avinash Aghav took swift action, sealing Café Dark Light and Café Mark 30 while detaining their owners.

However, in retaliation, unidentified individuals vandalised Kale’s Hotel Raoji, verbally assaulted the owner, and issued threats against him.