 Pune Ranks 154th, Mumbai 164th In Quality Of Living Survey
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Ranks 154th, Mumbai 164th In Quality Of Living Survey

Pune Ranks 154th, Mumbai 164th In Quality Of Living Survey

Vienna (Austria), renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, retained its top spot

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Peth (Pune) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune secured the 154th position while Mumbai landed at 164th in Mercer's global quality of living ranking for 2023. Hyderabad topped among Indian cities at the 153rd position, followed by Bengaluru (156), Chennai (161), Kolkata (170), and New Delhi (172).

Vienna (Austria), renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, retained its top spot. Zurich (Switzerland) and Auckland (New Zealand) followed as the second and third-best places.

In the top 10, notable cities include Amsterdam, The Netherlands (14th), Oslo, Norway (24th), Stockholm, Sweden (26th), Paris, France (32nd), Helsinki, Finland (34th), and Dublin, Ireland (42nd).

On the contrary, several African cities like N'Djamena (Chad), Bangui (Central African Republic), and Khartoum (Sudan) ranked 236th, 239th, and 241st, respectively, exhibiting lower quality of living. Locations from West Asia also ranked low including Sana'a (Yemen), at 238, and Baghdad (Iraq), ranked at 240.

Read Also
VIDEO: Unidentified Maratha Quota Activists Booked For Hurling Chappals At BJP MLC Gopichand...
article-image

Top 10 cities:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Zurich, Switzerland

3. Auckland, New Zealand

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

5. Geneva, Switzerland

6. Frankfurt, Germany

7. Munich, Germany

Read Also
Pune: PMC Aims For Guinness Record With Grand Storytelling Event On December 14 - Here's All You...
article-image

8. Vancouver, Canada

9. Sydney, Australia

10. Dusseldorf, Germany

What are the parameters considered?

The ranking evaluates water potability, waste removal, sewage systems, air pollution levels, water availability, and traffic congestion.

Read Also
Bombay High Court Criticizes Election Commission's Refusal To Conduct Pune Lok Sabha By-Polls, Deems...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Ranks 154th, Mumbai 164th In Quality Of Living Survey

Pune Ranks 154th, Mumbai 164th In Quality Of Living Survey

Satara Businessman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh By Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Satara Businessman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh By Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Pune: PMC Aims For Guinness Record With Grand Storytelling Event On December 14 - Here's All You...

Pune: PMC Aims For Guinness Record With Grand Storytelling Event On December 14 - Here's All You...

Mahesh Landge Meets Devendra Fadnavis With Demand For Burns Facility In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Mahesh Landge Meets Devendra Fadnavis With Demand For Burns Facility In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Wait, What? Investigation Launched As Thieves Rob Steel Plates From Pune Hotel

Wait, What? Investigation Launched As Thieves Rob Steel Plates From Pune Hotel