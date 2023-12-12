Pune Ranks 154th, Mumbai 164th In Quality Of Living Survey

Shaniwar Peth (Pune) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune secured the 154th position while Mumbai landed at 164th in Mercer's global quality of living ranking for 2023. Hyderabad topped among Indian cities at the 153rd position, followed by Bengaluru (156), Chennai (161), Kolkata (170), and New Delhi (172).

Vienna (Austria), renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, retained its top spot. Zurich (Switzerland) and Auckland (New Zealand) followed as the second and third-best places.

In the top 10, notable cities include Amsterdam, The Netherlands (14th), Oslo, Norway (24th), Stockholm, Sweden (26th), Paris, France (32nd), Helsinki, Finland (34th), and Dublin, Ireland (42nd).

On the contrary, several African cities like N'Djamena (Chad), Bangui (Central African Republic), and Khartoum (Sudan) ranked 236th, 239th, and 241st, respectively, exhibiting lower quality of living. Locations from West Asia also ranked low including Sana'a (Yemen), at 238, and Baghdad (Iraq), ranked at 240.

Top 10 cities:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Zurich, Switzerland

3. Auckland, New Zealand

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

5. Geneva, Switzerland

6. Frankfurt, Germany

7. Munich, Germany

8. Vancouver, Canada

9. Sydney, Australia

10. Dusseldorf, Germany

What are the parameters considered?

The ranking evaluates water potability, waste removal, sewage systems, air pollution levels, water availability, and traffic congestion.