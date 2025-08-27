VIDEOS: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Seeks Ganpati Bappa’s Blessings, Heads To Mumbai With Thousands Of Supporters | Sourced

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday (Ganesh Chaturthi) took Ganpati Bappa's blessings and headed towards Mumbai with thousands of supporters from Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and other districts in the Marathwada region.

Speaking to reporters at his native village Antarwali Sarathi, the 43-year-old said his supporters would protest peacefully and ensure no inconvenience to anyone during the Ganeshotsav. He said he was firm on launching his agitation from August 29 in the state capital.

"There will be attempts to provoke us, but we will continue our agitation peacefully at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. No matter how long it takes this time, we will ensure a reservation for the Maratha community," he said.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis - an agrarian caste included in the OBC category - which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

He said a delegation from the state government might meet him en route, but he will not hold the discussion behind closed doors.

'Will not hold closed-door talks'

"A delegation might come for discussion at Shivneri. I will not sit in any room, the discussion will take place in the open. No matter who comes for the talks, we will secure the Maratha quota this time," he said.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Jarange addressed his supporters and attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of being "anti-Hindu and anti-Maratha". "Despite restrictions, the protest will be held in Mumbai. The ball is now in the court of Fadnavis, whether he gives us permission or not," he said.

OSD meets Jarange

Earlier, the Maharashtra government's bid to dissuade Jarange from demonstrating in Mumbai failed, with the activist declining the request of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' OSD to postpone the stir in view of the Ganeshotsav.

On the eve of the festival, Officer on Special Duty Rajendra Sable Patil met Jarange at Antarwali Sarathi on Tuesday. He requested Jarange to defer the proposed agitation and asked him to share the road map the protesters will follow to reach Mumbai.

"I earlier spoke to Manoj Jarange over the phone. I came to meet him and asked him about the route he is taking to reach Mumbai. I requested him if he could postpone the agitation as there is Ganeshotsav," Patil told reporters.

'Dialogue is the best way'

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye appealed to Jarange to reconsider his plan to hold a rally in Mumbai, stressing that dialogue with the government was the best way forward.

"Jarangeji, our stand and yours are the same. The decision you have taken to raise issues of the community through constitutional means is welcome. For constructive talks, this stand is important. Because more than agitation, dialogue is the best way," Upadhye said in a statement posted on X.

He stated that the government is keen to ensure justice for the Maratha community.

'No protest without prior permission'

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said Jarange cannot hold a protest without prior permission from authorities and cited the law and order situation in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said that while democracy and dissent go hand in hand, demonstrations should be held only at designated places.

The bench said the government can take a call on whether to offer an alternative place at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to Jarange to hold a peaceful protest so that the tempo of life in Mumbai is not disturbed.

(With PTI inputs)