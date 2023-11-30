VIDEO: Shirur Residents Protest Poor Drainage System Endangering Public Health |

Residents in Shirur, especially those residing in Baburao Nagar and Bafana Mala areas under the Shirur Gram Panchayat's purview, are expressing deep concerns about the deteriorating drainage system. This issue has significantly impacted public health, causing distress among the community

The drainage lines are not only emitting an intolerable stench but have also become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to a surge in diseases transmitted by these vectors. The recent installation of a new pipeline, however, lacking a proper outlet, has worsened the situation, causing blockages and subsequent spillage onto the roads, thereby increasing the risk of bike accidents in the vicinity.

Residents are frustrated by the lack of immediate action and are urging authorities to develop a comprehensive plan for the sewer lines. They emphasise the urgent need to connect these lines to a centralised system to prevent recurrent blockages, especially considering the escalating population density in the area. Concerns also extend to the incomplete drainage line work initiated by the gram panchayat, experiencing delays due to technical issues.

#Watch: Shirur Residents Protest Poor Drainage System Endangering Public Health



— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 30, 2023

The Shirur Panchayat Samiti is under scrutiny for failing to establish a proper drainage system, resulting in foul odours and backflow of drainage water into residents' homes due to inadequate chambers. Faced with mounting discontent, nearly 500 individuals have approached the Shirur Panchayat Samiti office, warning of a potential protest unless the drainage issues are promptly addressed.

Addressing the situation, a concerned official informed The Free Press Journal, "Though funds are currently unavailable, we are committed to resolving this issue within the next 30 days."

Residents Speak

Over the past 1.5 months, the open sewage network has frequently clogged up, worsening the challenges faced by the residents - Natha Pacharne

The unbearable stench and constant mosquito menace have made our lives miserable. We need the authorities to act swiftly and resolve this health crisis - Aishwarya Dhorajkar

The incomplete drainage work has left us in a vulnerable position. We demand immediate action to complete the pending work and prevent further complications - Sandip Bhosale

The rising mosquito-borne diseases are a serious threat to our well-being. Authorities must prioritise a comprehensive solution to safeguard the health of our community - Pooja Shelar

It's disheartening to see the deterioration of our living conditions. The gram panchayat needs to address this issue urgently, and we won't tolerate any further delays - Nanda Gundecha

The situation has gone from bad to worse. We hope the authorities understand the urgency and implement a plan to clear the drains and improve the drainage system - NK Khose