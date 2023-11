Pune: PMC To Celebrate Pedestrian Day On December 11 On Laxmi Road | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced the celebration of 'Pedestrian Day' on December 11 on Laxmi Road in the city.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), PMC expressed, "December 11 will offer Pune residents the opportunity to relish a vehicle-free experience on Lakshmi Road. The road will be adorned, and several programmes are planned to commemorate the occasion of Pedestrian Day."