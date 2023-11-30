PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Forts Near Pune

By: Jagruti | November 30, 2023
Among Pune's forts, the Rajgad is famous among trekkers. It showcases the impressive history of the Maratha Empire's capital over 26 years.
FPJ
Purandar Fort, 50 km from Pune, the birthplace of Sambhaji Maharaj, holds historical importance in Shivaji Maharaj's battles against Adil Shahi, the Mughals, and the Bijapur Sultanate.
Sourced Photo
Shivneri Fort, near Junnar in Pune district, Maharashtra, India, is an ancient military stronghold and the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
MTDC
Raigad is a fort in the Raigad district and it was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Empire. Located at over 120 km distance from Pune.
FPJ
Pratapgad, a mountain fort lies 24 kilometres from Mahabaleshwar. Its historical importance stems from the battle where Shivaji Maharaj killed Bijapur Sultanate's Afzal Khan.
FPJ
Lohagad was initially employed by Shivaji Maharaj for imprisoning captives. It is located near Lonavala and 52 km northwest of Pune.
Sourced Photo
Sinhagad, once 'Kondhana,' is located at 25 km from Pune, it witnessed the valour of Tanaji Malusare. Posthumously, Shivaji Maharaj renamed it "Sinhagad," lamenting the loss of a lion.
Sourced Photo