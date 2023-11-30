Bombay HC Dismisses PIL For Pune Airport Expansion, Says 'It Is Govt's Prerogative' | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) requesting the expansion of Pune Airport, emphasising that the airport's location and expansion were within the government's jurisdiction. The court asserted that interference in such matters was not within the purview of the judiciary.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor remarked, "Where to have an airport, where not to have an airport, that is something that the executive will consider. The entire subject lies in the realm of the executive. If they (the executive) interfere in private laws or fundamental rights of individuals, then we can interfere."

The court further recommended the petitioner pursue administrative remedies, stating, "We are not disputing the cause you are espousing. You may have a good cause, that Pune needs a bigger airport, we get that. We are only saying to use the proper forum. The question foremost is whether this should lie before the court, we grant you liberty to pursue your remedy on the administrative side," the bench concluded.

The Pune Airport, situated in Lohegaon, ranks 9th among India's busiest airports in passenger traffic. Despite its status, the city lacks an independent civilian airport, as the existing facility is under the ownership of the Indian Air Force.