VIDEO: Indian Troops Showcase Army Martial Arts Routine During Mitra Shakti Exercise With Sri Lanka In Pune | ANI Photo

Pune: Indian Army troops showcased their Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) at the ongoing exercise Mitra Shakti 23 with Sri Lanka on Friday.

AMAR is basically mixed martial arts and according to the army, it is effective against sharp-edged and improvised weapons.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Indian Army troops showcased their Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) at the ongoing exercise Mitra Shakti 23 with Sri Lanka. The seamless integration of Indian and Sri Lankan troops showcasing facets of various types of martial arts highlights the… pic.twitter.com/3txUP2A1oB — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

Indian Army officials said that the seamless integration of Indian and Sri Lankan troops showcasing facets of various types of martial arts highlighted the highest standards of joint manship and camaraderie.

The 12-day joint military exercise between the two Armies is named Exercise Mitra Shakti.

The exercise is being conducted from 16th to 29th November 2023. The Indian contingent, of 120 personnel, is represented mainly by troops from the Maratha Light Infantry regiment.

The Sri Lankan side is being represented by personnel from the 53 Infantry Division. 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force and five personnel from the Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the exercise.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The Scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations.

Both sides practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga also form part of the exercise curriculum.

Exercise Mitra Shakti- 2023 also involves the employment of Drones and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems besides helicopters.

Drills to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terrorist operations will also be rehearsed jointly by both sides.

Collective efforts focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reducing the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations.

Both sides also exchanged views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other.

According to the officials, sharing best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army. The exercise also fosters strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations.