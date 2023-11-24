 Pune Residents Spark Sarcastic Social Media Storm Over Poor State Of Cycle Tracks
Captioned, "Cycling in Pune is an adventure every day. Look at the state of this world-class infrastructure!" the post spurred a slew of witty retorts from locals

JagrutiUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Pune Residents Spark Sarcastic Social Media Storm Over Poor State Of Cycle Tracks | @chinmaymaps

Pune residents showcased their trademark sarcasm on Friday following a social media post showcasing the dismal condition of a cycle track.

Captioned, "Cycling in Pune is an adventure every day. Look at the state of this world-class infrastructure!" the post spurred a slew of witty retorts from locals.

One user quipped, "Pune cycling & running enthusiasts should send our medals (received after events) to the PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) as a token of thank you for such wonderful roads we get to practice on. It's a wonder we live to write about it."

Another user remarked, "No, this must be AI-generated. Our roads are much smoother... with a $1 billion budget and awesome politicians."

Another chimed in, "PMC wants you to do adventure trips within the city itself."

Another user humorously commented, "Cyclists are still not as inventive as our motorcyclists. Such obstructions are nothing to them."

Check out the reactions below:

