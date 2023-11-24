Pune: Thief Nabbed, Stolen Gold And Cash Worth ₹10 Lakh Rupees Recovered | File Photo

In a robbery on Diwali Pooja, thieves made off with gold and cash totalling 10 lakh rupees. The victim reported the housebreaking to the Alankar police station.

The investigation took a turn as the police meticulously examined 90 CCTV footage clips, ultimately identifying the accused along with the stolen items. The complainant, who operates a software business, traditionally leaves windows open and lights on during Diwali Pooja. Exploiting this routine, the accused seized the opportunity to pilfer gold and cash that the complainant had placed in front of the goddess for Laxmi Pooja.

Accused has history of housebreaking

The case, registered at Alankar police station, was actively pursued by cops. The accused, capitalising on the illuminated environment, observed family members sleeping through the window, facilitating entry for the theft.

The following day, upon discovering the missing valuables, the family promptly approached the police to file a complaint. Investigation revealed that the accused, Santosh Shilot, had a history of previous housebreaking cases in various police stations, though cops had struggled to find leads.

Notably, the accused had refrained from selling the stolen valuables, fearing discovery by family members, particularly his children who were at home due to the Diwali vacation. Subsequent to obtaining CCTV footage and photos of the accused, the police circulated his image, leading Police Constable Dheeraj Pawar to receive a tip-off.

The police successfully identified and apprehended Santosh Shilot, ultimately recovering the stolen cash and gold. Legal actions are now being pursued against the habitual offender.