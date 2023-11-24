WATCH: Ajji Wins Praises For Paramotoring In Pune At Age Of 97 |

An elderly woman from Maharashtra was spotted keeping her adventurous side alive even at the age of 97 and proving that age is just a number. She was filmed paramotoring in Pune and enjoying the sport. The clip which has gone viral and caught the attention of several people including Anand Mahindra shows her taking the thrilling ride. WATCH VIDEO:

It’s NEVER too late to fly.

She’s my hero of the day… pic.twitter.com/qjskoIaUt3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2023

More about the video

The video was shared by businessman Anand Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter), leading it to go viral on the social media platform. It opened showing the woman readily arriving at the ground to go paramotoring followed by the Flying Rhino staff assisting her towards the ride. The team made her sit in the equipment and provided her with safety tools such as a helmet along with fastening her seat belt.

Who is the elderly woman?

She was identified by internet users as Usha Thuse, a former school teacher hailing from Nagpur and currently residing in Pune.

Now residing in Pune, her remarkable journey has captured the attention of Twitter, where her inspiring story is making waves. 3/5 — रावसाहेब! (@Prasaadhere) November 23, 2023

Netizens praise 'ajji'

X users fondly addressed the woman as "ajji (grandma)" and lauded her courage to try such adventurous sports. "It's NEVER too late to soar," wrote a netizen, while another added calling it "Truly inspiring."

आज्जी, you are an inspiration to many !! ❤️🫡 https://t.co/X0fMGrd8aU — WarriorLilly13 (@Warriorlily13) November 24, 2023

Age is just a number, and it's NEVER too late to soar. 💕



Today, I'm inspired by someone defying limits and proving that possibilities are endless. Let's stop dwelling on what we can't do and start embracing the limitless potential within us. 🚀 #Inspiration #LimitlessLiving https://t.co/1c5aVcR9Gi — Pradeep Pai 🇮🇳 (@PradeepPaiLeo) November 23, 2023

All you need is courage and passion, irrespective of age, Kudos 🙏 https://t.co/xL77mjNRrD — ArunKumar (@arunganta) November 23, 2023

NCP MP Supriya Sule goes paramotoring

The paramotoring name in Jejuri which provides a glimpse of the picturesque fort during the ride also made NCP MP Supriya Sule witness the opportunity. The leader was seen ascending to heights ranging from 800 to 1000 feet during a breathtaking ride, earlier this week.