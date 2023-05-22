Age is just a number: 98-year-old Chicago man works full-time, 7 days a week

Joe Grier | Twitter

Age is just a number! We come across so many people on social media who defy social and age norms. From a young fashion designer to an ageless employee, these courageous stories inspire us all.

Joe Grier, a dedicated Chicago resident, recently marked his 98th birthday while continuing his lifelong commitment to working seven days a week. Grier, believed to be one of the oldest full-time employees in the country, spoke to Fox 32 Chicago about his enduring work ethic.

Grier is employed by Victory, a manufacturing company based in Chicago, where he specialises in creating molds for trophies and awards. His story has garnered attention online, captivating internet users who are eager to learn more about this remarkable individual.

In his interview with Fox 32, Grier expressed his happiness and connection to his work, attributing his longevity to a positive attitude. He emphasized the importance of one's perspective in dealing with life's challenges and remarked on finding humor in most situations, drawing from his wealth of life experiences.

Every day, he creates moulds for various trophies and awards. "It makes me happy. I'm able to link myself with things that I've previously associated myself with. It's a habit," he informed Fox 32 Chicago.

Eric Priceman, the president of Victory, commended Grier for his unwavering dedication and described him as a valued mentor who has imparted invaluable knowledge to the company over the years.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Grier continued to visit the Victory plant to train new employees, showcasing his resilience and commitment. His tenure with the company spans several machinery upgrades, further underscoring his enduring presence in the workplace.