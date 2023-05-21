 WATCH: Arab influencer Amjad Taha describes Kashmir as 'the paradise on earth' ahead of G20 Meet; video goes viral
Taha posted a video on social media platforms and teased his fans, saying that this is not Switzerland or Austria but Kashmir, where the G20 will take place.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Amjad Taha | Twitter/Amjad Taha

Kashmir, nestled in the Himalayas, is known for its stunning vistas, including the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar. Often referred to as "Heaven on Earth," the valley has been a popular tourist destination for its picturesque landscapes and tranquil surroundings, which have mesmerized tourists for years.

The latest person to be mesmerized by the beauty of Kashmir is none other than- Amjad Taha, a British-Bahraini social media influencer. Taha posted a video on social media platforms and teased his fans, saying that this is not Switzerland or Austria but Kashmir, where the G20 will take place.

Ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar, scheduled for May 22-24, describing Kashmir's beauty as a "paradise on Earth," the Arab influencer said that this place has protected the Earth and may be the answer to climate change.

He shared a video on Twitter with a caption that says, "This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir, where the G20 will take place. It's called the "paradise on Earth," a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future."

