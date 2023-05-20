G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir has got national and international significance though China and Pakistan decide to abstain |

As expected, China will stand by its an ally, Pakistan, hence both nations will stay away from G20 meeting being held in Srinagar besides uncertainty about the participation of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt.

Ignoring the non-participation of some countries, Indian government is poised to organize G20 Tourism meet at She-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) which is situated against the backdrop of serene beautify and tranquility of hills of valley. Srinagar is under the unprecedented security layers comprising of national security guards (NSG) and Marine commandos who are having special training to guarding VIPs.

Experts say that three day gathering of delegates on tourism has been billed as one of the unique event as it is aimed at exposing the nations like China and Pakistan which have not reconciled to the reality and truth about Jammu and Kashmir which is integral part of India and shall remain so in future also.

India rebuffs Pakistan and China

India has brushed aside Pakistan’s objections saying that Jammu and Kashmir is the integral and inalienable part of India and abrogation of article 370 has closed this chapter forever which has been recognized by the international community also. External affairs ministry has made it ample clear that as head of G20, India is organizing 200 such meetings in different parts of the country which will culminate in the assemblage of members of the group in Sept. or so this year.

UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, the Indian Mission in Geneva had alleged that human rights violations are blatant in Jammu and Kashmir hence G20 should not hold meetings at such places but the government of India described it as unwarranted and unfounded. The latest attempt was by Pakistan Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the Goa Foreign Ministers’ who raked up the issue but it was outrightly rejected by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Indian government is clear about such objections as a nation like Pakistan has got nothing to do with G20 and meetings are being held in all states in the country and Jammu and Kashmir is one of them. Jai Shankar rebuffed Pakistan as it ca not be debated and especially a country which has got nothing to do with G20.He said “J&K was, is, and will always be a part of India.” The G20 meetings are being held in all Indian states and UTs, so it is completely natural that it is held there,”

Advantages of holding G20 meetings in Srinagar

Experts believe that the present presidency of G20 give an opportunity to India to host a large number of nations to have firsthand experience of the normalized situation in this state thereby getting Global approval, which may give set back to Pakistan as it has been trying to project it as most disturbed and troubled state. India is working on the principle of Seeing and Believing as it does not want to hide anything from the world. Second, more than fifty percent of the population of this hilly state is involved in tourism which contributed over 10 percent of GDP to the state's economy after Covid era. Pakistan’s participation would have given a chance to its representative to see everything on the ground but it has decided to stay away which is most unfortunate. Pakistan and China had issued a controversial statement about Kashmir after the SCO meeting held recently in new Delhi which was rebuffed by India in wrong words.

PMO and Union Home Minister review the security arrangements

While giving the top priority to security of the participants from different nations, P.K. Mishra, principal secretary to prime minister Narender Modi recently held the meeting of senior officials of commerce, tourism, environment, finance, etc. to get feedback about various arrangements linked to the crucial meetings being held in Srinagar and Ladakh. Union home minister, Amit Shah also held discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu & Kashmir LG ,Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of the MHA including the Home Secretary, Director (IB), RAW Chief and other senior officials from UT of Jammu & Kashmir thereby plucking every loophole, if any. The delegates will enjoy a new Gondola ride, one of the highest in Asia, amidst the pine trees and serene beauty of hills.

Global approval

Without dwelling upon the logic and validity of taking Kashmir issue to united nations, one thing has been established that Pakistan keeps on harping on Kashmir to keep pot boiling but abolishing the 370 article has closed this chapter and international community has accepted this truth which will be further strengthened from diplomatic move of government of India to organize G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar from May 22 to 24,2023.

Experts opine that G20 summit will further weaken the narrative of Pakistan about Kashmir issue as attendance of representatives of various nations will be an evidence of recognition to Indian government’s decision to close this controversy forever and give people of Jammu and Kashmir new opportunities to forge ahead.

Negativity of Pakistan supported by China

Experts feel though Pakistan is on the verge of civil war and heading towards martial law regime but it will not refrain from its habit of indulgence and adoption of negative attitude which is evident from its stand against India’s decision to organize G20 meetings in Srinagar. Pakistan has objected to the holding of G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar because it will focus the entire world’s attention on this vibrant state. Pakistan strongly objected and described to hold G 20 meetings in Srinagar as a violation of United Nations resolutions because it is aimed at perpetuating its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Even China, a close ally of Pakistan had supported the objections G 2o meetings in Srinagar hence stayed away from G20 meeting on research and innovation held at Itangar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh. China said none should not complicate the situation in the region through any unilateral moves.

According to analysts, the biggest Take Away from organizing the G20 meetings in Srinagar and Ladakh pertains to international acceptance of legality of abrogation of article 370 thereby closing the chapter of any claim of Pakistan about dispute of Kashmir besides heralding the new era in the field of tourism in this hilly state blessed with enormous and unimaginable natural beauty.

(Writer is political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla)