Understanding Pune's Electoral Landscape: Breakdown Of Voters, Contestants, Date of Polling & More In Pune, Shirur, Baramati Lok Sabha Constituencies | File Photo

Pune district holds the distinction of having the highest number of voters in Maharashtra. Within the district, there are three full Lok Sabha constituencies - Pune, Shirur, and Baramati, along with the half constituency of Maval, which is shared with Raigad district. Let's delve into each of these constituencies to analyse the demographics of male, female, and third-gender voters across Assembly constituencies, as well the roster of contestants, polling dates, and other pertinent details.

Pune Lok Sabha seat:

This constituency encompasses six Assembly constituencies - Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, and Kasba Peth.

Breakdown of voters:

Vadgaon Sheri - 4,63,671 voters (2,41,053 males, 2,22,515 females, and 103 third-gender)

Shivajinagar - 2,76,920 voters (1,40,574 males, 1,36,304 females, and 42 third-gender)

Kothrud - 4,10,634 voters (2,15,359 males, 1,95,255 females, and 20 third-gender)

Parvati - 3,39,375 voters (1,73,847 males, 1,65,436 females, and 92 third-gender)

Pune Cantonment - 2,80,400 voters (1,43,045 males, 1,37,322 females, and 33 third-gender)

Kasba Peth - 2,76,389 voters (1,36,979 males, 1,39,373 females, and 34 third-gender)

Contestants - Murlidhar Mohol (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress), Vasant More (VBA)

Date of polling - May 13

Baramati Lok Sabha seat

This constituency includes six Assembly constituencies - Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasla.

Breakdown of voters:

Daund - 3,039,82 voters (1,57,504 males, 1,46,407 females, and 11 third-gender)

Indapur - 3,23,074 voters (1,67,262 males, 1,55,800 females, and 12 third-gender)

Baramati - 3,67,876 voters (1,87,834 males, 1,80,022 females, and 20 third-gender)

Purandar - 4,27,218 voters (2,23,735 males, 2,03,453 females, and 30 third-gender)

Bhor - 4,06,105 voters (2,15,936 males, 1,90,165 females, and 4 third-gender)

Khadakwasla - 5,34,125 voters (2,84,236 males, 2,49,877 females, and 39 third-gender)

Contestants - Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Sunetra Pawar (NCP)

Date of polling - May 7

Shirur Lok Sabha seat

This constituency covers six Assembly constituencies - Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, and Hadapsar.

Here is a breakdown of voters:

Junnar - 3,11,564 voters (1,59,505 males, 1,52,055 females, and 4 third-gender)

Ambegaon - 3,01,162 voters (1,54,045 males, 1,47,110 females, and 7 third-gender)

Khed Alandi - 3,51,397 voters (1,82,390 males, 1,68,999 females, and 8 third-gender)

Shirur - 4,36,876 voters (2,28,248 males, 2,08,609 females, and 19 third-gender)

Bhosari - 5,48,612 voters (3,00,473 males, 2,48,048 females, and 91 third-gender)

Hadapsar - 5,77,630 voters (3,05,536 males, 2,72,023 females, and 71 third-gender)

Contestants - Amol Kolhe (NCP-SP), Shivajirao Adhalrao (NCP)

Date of polling - May 13

Over 5,000 voters aged over 100 years in Pune district

According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Pune district has a total of 5,492 voters aged over 100. Among them, 5,437 fall within the age range of 100 to 109, while 16 are between 110 to 119, and three are over 120.

In the age group of 100 to 109, there are 2,677 male voters, 2,795 female voters, and one third-gender individual. Among those aged 110 to 119, there are eight male and eight female voters. In the group over 120 years old, there is one male and two females.

Overall, the district has 82,92,951 voters, comprising 43,28,954 men, 39,63,269 women, and 728 third-gender individuals.