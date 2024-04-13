Pune: PMPML Announces Changed Bus Routes For Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Jayanti Celebrations

Pune and its surrounding areas are gearing up to commemorate Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Jayanti on April 14th, 2024, with various events planned across the city. In preparation for the celebrations, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced temporary changes to several bus routes to facilitate the festivities.

One of the focal points of the event will be Bolhai Chowk near Pune Station, where devotees will gather to pay homage to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. This is expected to attract large crowds, prompting the diversion of buses from Pune Station Agar J.N. Petite Bus Stand, Sassoon Road, and Moledina Bus Stand to alternative routes. Passengers are urged to stay informed about these route adjustments, particularly those traveling to and from Nehru Memorial Hall, Alankar Chowk, and the Pune Station Agar J.N. Petite Bus Stand area.

Here are the details of the temporary route changes:

1. Bus Routes 29, 148, 148A, 201 will be diverted via Sadhu Vaswani Chowk and Alankar Chowk.

2. Bus Routes 3, 5, 6, 39, 57, 140, 140A, 141 will travel to Pune Station or K.E.M. Hospital via Narpatgiri Chowk or Lal Deul and return through the Employment Office and Lal Deul.

3. Bus Routes 24, 24A, 31, 235, 236 will go to Pune Station via Narpatgiri Chowk or K.E.M. Hospital Chowk and return through Rashtapeth Power House or the Employment Office area.

4. Bus Routes 8, 81, 94, 108, 143, 144, 144A, 144K, 283 will head to Pune Station via Narpatgiri Chowk or K.E.M. Hospital Chowk and return via the Employment Office and Lal Deul.

5. Bus Routes 142, 145, 146 will travel to Pune Station via J.N. Petite Estate Bus Stop and return through G.P.O., Lal Deul, Zilla Parishad Chowk, and Gadital Road.

6. Bus Routes 86, 98, 102, 131, 132, 133, 133A, 135, 137, 147, 158, 159, 159B, 162, 164, 165, 169, 234, 237 will pass through old markets, Gadital Chowk, Lal Deul, and the Commissioner's Office.

7. Bus Routes 112, 139, 139A, 160, 168, 175, 182, 204, 208, Metro Shuttle 17 will travel from Hadapsar or Mundhwa villages to the M.N.P.A. Building, Chinchwad, and Nigdi via Westend and Lal Deul.

8. Bus Routes 170, 172, 177, 186, 187, 203 will go from J.N. Petite Station to Sadhu Vaswani Chowk, G.P.O., and the Police Headquarters.

9. Bus Routes 9, 174 will depart from J.N. Petite Stations and follow their regular routes.

10. Bus Routes 151, 154, 155, 163, 166, 315 will operate as usual from morning to J.N. Petite Station and return through the J.N. Petite bus stop in the evening.

11. Bus Routes 115, 225, 317, 325, 333, 348, 357 will travel to Pune Station, Gadital Chowk, Lal Deul, Commissioner's Office, and J.N. Petite stop.

12. Bus Routes 311, 312, 366 will follow their regular routes via Alankar Talkies and Ruby Hall.

Passengers are advised to stay updated with any changes or updates regarding these temporary route adjustments by checking with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited.