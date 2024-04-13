PUNE VIRAL | 'Give Him An Award': X Users Come Up With Witty Comments After PMPML Driver Halts Bus At Traffic Signal At 6:30 AM | X/@Gautaamm

Following traffic rules are mandatory, but we often find drivers flouting them when there is no police on duty, especially during early morning hours or late at night.

In a similar incident, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a picture of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus driver stopping at a traffic signal at 6:30 in the morning.

"Be the change you want to see in others! I was thrilled to see this bus driver patiently waiting at the red traffic light at 6:30 in the morning when there was virtually no one on the road. It just requires a collective will," he wrote.

Be the change you want to see in others!



I was thrilled to see this PMT bus driver patiently waiting at the red traffic light at 6.30 AM in the morning when there was virtually no one on the road.



Just requires a collective will. #Pune pic.twitter.com/ExqyHaMdT6 — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) April 10, 2024

Meanwhile, several other users came up with witty comments.

"Must have got a call from someone on his mobile," commented one user.

"Please check, the bus must have broken down," wrote another.

"This is possible only by Photoshop or this driver must be new in the city or this may be his first day of the job," said a third user.

"We should give an award to the driver," said another X user.

Must have got a call from someone on his mobile 📱 — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) April 10, 2024

Sight to behold for my sore eyes! 🥹 — Prathamesh Gosavi (@PradyUvacha) April 10, 2024

This is nothing, I saw a PMT bus using an indicator on Baner road a few days back 😀 — Ravikiran Mahabal (@rmahabal) April 10, 2024

Not to be a spoilsport but there is a camera atop the pole. — Abhimanyu (@abhi___92) April 10, 2024

Following rules in itself has become an achievement, — Britto Robert (@BrittoRobert2) April 11, 2024

चेक करा...बिघडली असेल😉 — Sanjay Parmar (@SANJAYOFMAHUVA) April 10, 2024

You sure this is not an image from your dreams. 😁 — अलंकार रावेतकर 🇮🇳 (@AlankarRavetkar) April 10, 2024

That too behind the zebra crossing. Heartening to see this 👍 — Abhijeet Andansare (@ImAbhijeet17) April 10, 2024