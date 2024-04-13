PUNE VIRAL | 'Give Him An Award': X Users Come Up With Witty Comments After PMPML Driver Halts Bus At Traffic Signal At 6:30 AM

Following traffic rules are mandatory, but we often find drivers flouting them when there is no police on duty, especially during early morning hours or late at night.
In a similar incident, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a picture of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus driver stopping at a traffic signal at 6:30 in the morning.
"Be the change you want to see in others! I was thrilled to see this bus driver patiently waiting at the red traffic light at 6:30 in the morning when there was virtually no one on the road. It just requires a collective will," he wrote.
Meanwhile, several other users came up with witty comments.
"Must have got a call from someone on his mobile," commented one user.
"Please check, the bus must have broken down," wrote another.
"This is possible only by Photoshop or this driver must be new in the city or this may be his first day of the job," said a third user.
"We should give an award to the driver," said another X user.
Check reactions below: