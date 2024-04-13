Pune Airport's New Terminal Building Set To Miss April 15 Operational Date - Here's Why | Sourced

The new terminal building of Pune Airport, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10, was scheduled to commence operations by April 15. However, it has yet to receive clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). This effectively means that the new terminal building won't become operational on the date announced.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said, "We are waiting for final security clearance from the BCAS and deployment/reporting of additional 231 CISF personnel." He added, "We are also awaiting approval from the BCAS for setting up F&B and retail outlets."

Pune Airport is where aspirations take flight with wings of ambition. At a cost of 475 crore, it's a gateway to endless possibilities. With a peak hour capacity for 3000 passengers and spanning 52000 sqm, it's a testament to progress and growth. pic.twitter.com/Aob4M1EmDm — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) March 21, 2024

Dhoke further stated that all necessary compliance has been done and related documents have been submitted to the BCAS. "The BCAS is scrutinising the documents, and we hope to receive the approval soon," he said.

Constructed at a cost of ₹475 crore, the new terminal spans an area of 52,000 square meters. It boasts a capacity to handle nine million passengers annually and up to 3,000 passengers per peak hour, a substantial enhancement over the existing building's capacity of 7.7 million annually and 2,400 passengers per peak hour.

Meanwhile, Dhoke mentioned that the new terminal houses a total of five lounges: three for domestic passengers and two for international travellers. The old terminal had only one lounge, and many flyers had complained about the food quality there.

Dhoke also mentioned that the new terminal will have about 12-15 food outlets along with several retail outlets so that passengers can shop as they await boarding.

Additionally, according to the Pune Airport Authority of India (AAI), the terminal features 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. Moreover, it incorporates modern infrastructure, including sustainable energy initiatives such as LED lighting and sewage water recycling.