Uncertainty Looms Over Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad Bullet Train Project As Detailed Project Report Delayed | File

The ambitious high-speed railway project, commonly known as the "bullet train," which aims to connect Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, is currently facing uncertainty due to delays in the submission of its detailed project report (DPR) by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited Company (NHSRCL) to the central government.

It should be noted that he National Rail Plan (NRP) outlines seven potential routes, including Mumbai-Hyderabad, for the development of the high-speed rail network. The central government has entrusted to NHSRCL for the development of a comprehensive DPR. The DPR is meant to analyze the project's socio-economic impact. The proposed bullet train route is expected to traverse through 90 villages across seven talukas in the Pune district.

Survey by NHSRCL

NHSRCL, in collaboration with local tehsildars and government officials, conducted initial surveys across Maval, Khed, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Baramati, and Indapur talukas. The planned route covers a distance of 650 kilometres and includes 11 proposed stations, aiming to benefit the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Farmers in the affected talukas have raised objections

A significant concern surrounding the project is its potential environmental and social impact. Farmers in the affected talukas have raised objections, leading to a comprehensive survey aimed at assessing the impact on project-affected families. This survey collected data on the financial status, livelihoods, family composition, and expectations of the affected families from the project.

Despite the completion of these surveys, NHSRCL has not yet submitted the DPR to the Collector's Office, leaving local administration uncertain about the project's future. Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Praveen Salunke, Deputy Collector of the Land Acquisition Department, mentioned that they cannot provide specific information regarding which villages and groups of people will be affected until NHSRCL submits its proposal.

The lack of communication from NHSRCL over the past 18 months has raised doubts about the project's progress. As the proposed bullet train route could impact land prices and face opposition from farmers, its fate remains unclear. Previous issues related to compensation for other government projects in the district, including the Purandar airport, have further complicated the situation.