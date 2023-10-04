Pune: PMC Sets October 7 Deadline For Ganpati Mandals To Fill Potholes

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a deadline of October 7 for Ganpati mandals to repair the roads that were dug up to install pandals and advertising arches during Ganeshotsav.

Vikas Dhakane, additional commissioner of PMC, emphasised the importance of adhering to the deadline and urged civic officials to monitor the progress of the work.

Additionally, the PMC has taken action against mandals that have failed to remove pandals from various streets after the conclusion of the Ganesh festival, which has impeded traffic flow.

As of Tuesday evening, the civic authorities had reportedly dismantled 26 pandals and issued notices to 70 mandals.

Read Also Pune: 9 Cops Suspended After Drug Case Accused Escapes from Sassoon Hospital

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)