Watch: IIT Madras Students Develop Prototype Of Hyperloop Project; Futuristic Travel Technology

IIT Madras Students Develops Prototype of futuristic travel Hyperloop project | Twitter @IndianTechGuide

The students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a high-speed transportation system, based on Hyperloop technology. This futuristic project by the collaborative efforts of over 50 undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students from the premiere Institute. They envision that this revolutionary mode of transportation could become a reality in India within the next decade.

🚨 IIT Madras students have developed a prototype of futuristic travel Hyperloop project. pic.twitter.com/m1Dg0bFSb6 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 26, 2023

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman shared the success story by these students on X, (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the team. "Congratulations! Interesting. Wishing you all success in your future endeavors too", Tweets Sitharaman.

Congratulations! Interesting. Wishing you all success in your future endeavours too. https://t.co/4vuSW8tUWt — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 26, 2023

The project 'Avishkar Hyperloop' is a prototype of the cutting-edge travel technology envisions a passenger pod that travels within a tube under partial vacuum conditions, enabling rapid transportation between destinations. The pod is designed to cover a distance of approximately 350 km in just 30 minutes which is a great achievement.

Such a groundbreaking concept, which initially sprouted from the mind of tech magnate Elon Musk, is now seeing the dawn of realisation in India.

According to the media reports, the project received a robust boost from the Ministry of Railways in the form of a hefty grant of Rs 8.34 crore last year.

This sponsorship came to light after IIT Madras presented a compelling proposal emphasising a collaboration to carve out India's indigenous Hyperloop system and its intricate subsystems.

Hyperloop is a proposed high-speed transportation system for transport. The idea was picked up by Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers to describe a transportation project involving capsules supported by air-bearings in low-pressure environment inside a tube. The tube is a large, sealed low-pressure system (usually a long tunnel).

The pod is a coach pressurized at atmospheric pressure that runs substantially free of air resistance or friction inside this tube using magnetic propulsion.