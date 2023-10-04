 Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Is Pune's New Guardian Minister, Replaces BJP's Chandrakant Patil; Check Names Of Leaders & Districts Allotted
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Ajit Pawar Is Pune's New Guardian Minister, Replaces BJP's Chandrakant Patil; Check Names Of Leaders & Districts Allotted

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Is Pune's New Guardian Minister, Replaces BJP's Chandrakant Patil; Check Names Of Leaders & Districts Allotted

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde released an updated list of guardian ministers for 12 districts on Wednesday (October 4) where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar got Pune.

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar/File Image | X

Mumbai: After Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar skipped cabinet meeting on Tuesday (October 3), the NCP managed to get the guardian minister's post for all desired districts. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde released updated list of guardian ministers for 12 districts on Wednesday (October 4) where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar got Pune, Hassan Mushriff got Kolhapur, Dhananjay Munde got Beed and Dharmarao Baba Atram was given Gondia; while BJP's Chandrakant Patil has been allotted the guardianship of two districts and shunted out to Solapur and Amravati. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil sent to Akola.

Other changes in the list are as follows - 

Amarawati - Chandrakant Dada Patil.

Bhandara - Vijaykumar Gavit.

Buldana - Dileep Walse-Patil.

Parbhani - Sanjay Bansode.

Nandurbar - Anil PatilWardha - Sudhir Mungantiwar.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

Read Also
Maharashtra: Cabinet Expansion Soon, Says CM Eknath Shinde Amid I-Day Preparations
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra