Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Is Pune's New Guardian Minister, Replaces BJP's Chandrakant Patil; Check Names Of Leaders & Districts Allotted

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar/File Image | X

Mumbai: After Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar skipped cabinet meeting on Tuesday (October 3), the NCP managed to get the guardian minister's post for all desired districts. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde released updated list of guardian ministers for 12 districts on Wednesday (October 4) where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar got Pune, Hassan Mushriff got Kolhapur, Dhananjay Munde got Beed and Dharmarao Baba Atram was given Gondia; while BJP's Chandrakant Patil has been allotted the guardianship of two districts and shunted out to Solapur and Amravati. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil sent to Akola.

Other changes in the list are as follows -

Amarawati - Chandrakant Dada Patil.

Bhandara - Vijaykumar Gavit.

Buldana - Dileep Walse-Patil.

Parbhani - Sanjay Bansode.

Nandurbar - Anil PatilWardha - Sudhir Mungantiwar.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

