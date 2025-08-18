Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Named NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate After Distinguished Political Journey

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan |

Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, a seasoned politician and social leader with over four decades of experience in public life, assumed office as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. His appointment to this constitutional position marks another milestone in his long and distinguished career in politics, governance, and public service. Now, NDA led Union Government has announced his name for the Vice President post on Sunday.

Here is a brief introduction of his life and career

Early Life and Political Journey

Born in 1957 in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Shri Radhakrishnan pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. His political journey began as a Swayamsevak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in Tamil Nadu, laying the foundation for his future political career.

Rising through the ranks, he was appointed Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu in 1996. His parliamentary career commenced in 1998 when he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Coimbatore, a victory he repeated in 1999.

Parliamentary Roles and Contributions

During his two terms in the Lok Sabha, Shri Radhakrishnan held several important positions. He served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and was a member of the committees on Public Sector Undertakings and Finance. Notably, he was also part of the Parliamentary Special Committee that investigated the infamous Stock Exchange Scam.

Representing India at the international level, he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2004 as part of the Parliamentary Delegation and was also a member of the first Indian parliamentary delegation to Taiwan.

State Leadership and Mass Movements

Between 2004 and 2007, Shri Radhakrishnan served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. His leadership was marked by large-scale public outreach campaigns, including a 19,000-kilometer ‘Ratha Yatra’ spanning 93 days. The campaign highlighted national issues such as the interlinking of rivers, eradication of terrorism, adoption of a uniform civil code, social equality, and measures against narcotic drugs.

In addition, he led two major Padayatras to raise awareness on pressing social issues, further cementing his image as a grassroots leader.

Administrative Experience and National Roles

In 2016, Shri Radhakrishnan was appointed Chairman of the Coir Board, Kochi. His tenure saw unprecedented growth in coir exports, which touched a record Rs. 2,532 crore. Later, between 2020 and 2022, he was entrusted with the responsibility of All-India in-charge of BJP affairs in Kerala.

On February 18, 2023, he was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand. Demonstrating his hands-on approach, he traveled to all 24 districts of the state within his first four months, engaging directly with citizens and officials. He also briefly held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Governor of Maharashtra

Since assuming charge as Maharashtra’s Governor, Shri Radhakrishnan has actively engaged with various sections of society, including political representatives, business leaders, educational institutions, and civil society groups. He has shown particular interest in improving higher education and advancing tribal welfare, initiating measures to enhance accessibility and quality in these sectors.

Personal Interests and Global Exposure

Outside his political and administrative life, Shri Radhakrishnan is a sports enthusiast. He was a college champion in table tennis, a long-distance runner, and also enjoyed playing cricket and volleyball.

A widely traveled individual, he has visited more than 20 countries, including the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Holland, Turkey, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Japan, gaining valuable international exposure.

A Legacy of Service

Known for his grassroots connect and administrative acumen, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan continues to bring his vast experience to bear on his role as the Governor of Maharashtra. His career reflects a rare blend of political leadership, social activism, and administrative competence, making him one of the most respected figures in contemporary Indian public life.