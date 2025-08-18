Mumbai Dahi Handi 2025: 318 Govindas Injured, Two Critical; Heavy Rain, Rush Blamed | Salman Ansari

A total of 318 Govindas- the participants of human pyramids- were injured and two are critical during the Dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday. Notably, this year 72 more Govindas are injured. Last year, a total of 246 injuries were reported during Dahi handi celebrations, the data from disaster management says.

Hospitalisation and Critical Cases

Out of total 318 injured, 294 are discharged from the hospitals after required treatment. While 24 are still hospitalised, of which two are critical as of Sunday evening.

Reasons Behind Increased Mishaps

The officials attribute more number of injuries to heavy rainfall on Saturday, chaos due to extreme rush to witness human pyramids as well as stage presence of celebrities at major Dahi handi locations. However, on lookers said the heightened celebrations amid heavy downpour was main reason for Govinda's falling while laying the human pyramids.

Breakdown by Region

Out of the total injuries this year, maximum of 135 injured were taken to BMC-run hospitals in city area, of which 119 were discharged and 16 are under treatment, of which one is critical.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Meets The Injured

Meanwhile on Sunday, a team of Shiv Arogya Sena from Shiv Sena UBT) visited BMC-run Κ.Ε.M Hospital, Parel. Shiv Sena UBT leader Prakash Vani said, "When the team visited, a total of 47 people, who were injured during the Dahi Handi celebrations while forming human pyramids were brought for treatment. Out of these, 18 Govindas were admitted. In the morning, 11 Govindas were discharged, while 7 remained admitted. Among them, two Govindas-Siddhesh Patil and Yash Panhale-took voluntary discharge."

Notably, the Dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai remain favourite for politicians. Ahead of civic elections, several leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Dahi handi celebrations across the city and MMR. Fadnavis visited a total of 14 Dahi handi locations on Saturday.



Fatalities Reported

Total 72 injured Govindas were taken to hospitals in the eastern suburbs, of which 70 were discharged after treatment and two are hospitalised. While 115 were taken to the hospitals in western suburbs, of which 105 were discharged and six are under treatment, of which one is critical.

On Saturday, two people lost their lives during Dahi handi celebrations, including a minor. However, they had not participants of human pyramids.