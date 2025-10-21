'Their Dedication & Exemplary Service Will Always Be Remembered': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day | X @AjitPawarSpeaks

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the Police Memorial at the Centre for Police Research in Pune.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we pay our respects to all those bravehearts who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their dedication and exemplary service will be always remembered." To honour the ever lasting memory of gallant Policemen, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, October 21 every year is observed as 'Commemoration Day' by the Police forces all over India.

On Police Commemoration Day, we pay our respects to all those bravehearts who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.



Their dedication and exemplary service will be always remembered.#PoliceCommemorationDay pic.twitter.com/C8IA23lAFe — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 21, 2025

The significance of October 21 lies in the fact that ten brave Policemen were ambushed and killed by the Chinese Army at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959 in an unequal confrontation inside Indian territory. To honour the memory of these ten valiant Policemen, the DGsP/IGsP Conference held in 1962 decided to observe October 21 every year as Police Commemoration Day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to India's police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, lauding their courage, dedication, and sacrifices in maintaining the nation's safety and security.

PM Modi's Tweet

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable."

On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2025

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Police Commemoration Day programme at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of unity between the Army and police in ensuring national security, saying that both forces share the same spirit in safeguarding the country.

Addressing the programme, Singh drew from his experience as a former Home Minister and his current role as Defence Minister, highlighting the critical roles both the police and Army play in the country's security.

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. https://t.co/Z06QY2vIIG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 21, 2025

"I myself have served as Home Minister. I have had the opportunity to observe the operations of the police up close. Furthermore, as Defence Minister, I also have the opportunity to closely observe the actions of the Army. Both Army and police are pillars of the country's security. Whoever the enemy may be, whether it comes from across the border or lurks among us, every individual who stands up for India's security represents the same spirit," Rajnath Singh said during the event.

Singh stressed that as India enters the 'Amrit Kal' and looks towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, balancing internal and external security has become more important than ever.

He further lauded the police for not only fighting crime but also for managing perception, saying, "Today, the police have to fight not only crime but also perception. It is a good thing that our police, along with its official duty, is also performing its moral duty very well. Today, the citizens of the country have confidence that if something wrong happens, the police will stand with them."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)