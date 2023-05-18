Shivajinagar to Sambhajinagar: Shivai commences operation from Pune | File Photo

In an exciting development for commuters, the newly launched Electric Shivai bus commenced operations between Shivajinagar (Pune) and Sambhajinagar, providing a convenient and eco-friendly transportation option on Thursday.

This marks the first time such a bus service has been introduced on this route, representing a significant step towards sustainable and greener public transportation in the region.

Inaugural ceremony took place at Shivajinagar

The inaugural ceremony took place this morning at Shivajinagar Bus Station, where esteemed senior passengers were invited to commemorate the occasion. Simultaneously, the E-Shivai buses have already begun operating, connecting Pune to Ahmednagar.

The Electric Shivai bus embarked on its first journey from Shivajinagar to Sambhajinagar at 6:00 am on Thursday. Passengers can now expect regular services, with buses scheduled to run along this route every hour. The Electric Shivai bus offers a range of modern amenities aimed at providing a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. The fully air-conditioned interiors, plush push-back seats, and bilingual route displays in Marathi and English ensure ease of navigation.

Convenient features

Passengers can also benefit from convenient features such as reading lamps, emergency panic buttons, LED foot lamps, and inside luggage racks. The exterior of the bus includes a spacious luggage compartment, allowing travelers to securely stow their belongings. For added safety, a dedicated space for valuable belongings and an emergency hammer are also provided. An announcement system has been installed in the driver's cabin to keep passengers informed during the journey, ensuring effective communication of important updates and information.

Travel Fares

The travel fares for the Electric Shivai bus service align with the existing Shivshahi rates. However, passengers may be eligible for various concessions and benefits. Schemes such as the Women's Honor Scheme, Amrut Jyeshtha Nagari Travel, and concessions for senior citizens and disabled individuals are currently applicable. The regular fare for a journey from Shivajinagar to Sambhajinagar on the Electric Shivai bus is set at Rs. 515. However, eligible passengers under the Jyeshtha Nagari and Women's Honor schemes can avail themselves of a reduced fare of Rs. 275. Disabled individuals can benefit from a further concession, with a fare of Rs. 180 for their journey.

With the introduction of the Electric Shivai bus service, residents and travelers in the Shivajinagar to Sambhajinagar corridor can now enjoy a modern and sustainable commuting option, ensuring both comfort and environmental consciousness.