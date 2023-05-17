Pune: FTII Students on indefinite hunger strike due to expulsion of batchmate

Pune: FTII students' hunger strike expands with multiple demands | FPJ

Pune: Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students have taken a significant step by launching an indefinite hunger strike inside the campus.

The students of the 2020 batch at the Institute's have initiated an indefinite hunger strike starting from May 15, 2023.

This protest action commenced on Monday evening, with the students expressing their strong dissent over the alleged expulsion of one of their batchmates by the institute administration.

The student is part of a group of five, which was initially “expelled” by the institute citing low attendance and inability to complete the minimum credits required, they said. Of these, four students were allowed to resume their classes after an Academic Council meeting quashed their expulsion following protests by students.

The hunger strike was launched with the students demanding that the fifth student, who falls in the SC reserved category, be allowed to rejoin the batch. They attributed his poor attendance to “serious mental health issues” in the past.

While three students are on hunger strike, 43 students of the batch have boycotted their classes and joined the strike which is being supported by FTII Students’ Association.