 Pune: FTII students' hunger strike expands with multiple demands
Pune: FTII students' hunger strike expands with multiple demands

What initially began as a protest against the removal of a student from the 2020 batch has now evolved into a larger movement with a range of grievances.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Pune: FTII students' hunger strike expands with multiple demands

In a significant development, the hunger strike initiated by the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has expanded to encompass multiple demands.

What initially began as a protest against the removal of a student from the 2020 batch has now evolved into a larger movement with a range of grievances. The students are advocating for various measures, including the reinstatement of the student, starting the semester anew for the 2020 batch, and the establishment of a CBCS Review Committee to evaluate the current system.

Additionally, they are demanding the withdrawal of a proctor notice that jeopardizes scholarships, exchange programs, and film festival participation. Other demands include the formation of an SC/ST Cell, the institution of a Students' Grievance Body, and the establishment of a Mental Health Cell on campus. The students have resolved to continue their indefinite hunger strike until their demands are adequately addressed.

