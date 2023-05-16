Pune: FTII students' hunger strike expands with multiple demands | FPJ

In a significant development, the hunger strike initiated by the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has expanded to encompass multiple demands.

What initially began as a protest against the removal of a student from the 2020 batch has now evolved into a larger movement with a range of grievances. The students are advocating for various measures, including the reinstatement of the student, starting the semester anew for the 2020 batch, and the establishment of a CBCS Review Committee to evaluate the current system.

Additionally, they are demanding the withdrawal of a proctor notice that jeopardizes scholarships, exchange programs, and film festival participation. Other demands include the formation of an SC/ST Cell, the institution of a Students' Grievance Body, and the establishment of a Mental Health Cell on campus. The students have resolved to continue their indefinite hunger strike until their demands are adequately addressed.

Read Also Pune: Award ceremony for Plastic Bottle Collection Drive on Wednesday