Pune: Assault on Pune Encroachment Officials sparks massive protest; 5 held

In response to the recent assault on officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) Encroachment Department, a massive protest was organized on Wednesday, with employees and union members gathering in large numbers to demand swift action and better protection for the department's personnel.

The protest aimed to condemn the recurring incidents of assaults and intimidation faced by officials during unauthorized encroachment removal drives.

Attack under Dhole Patil Ward Office area

The incident in question took place during an encroachment removal drive on Tuesday, where officials were carrying out their duties in the Kailash Smashanbhumi Crematorium to Arogya Bhavan Office area under the Dhole Patil Ward Office of PMC.

As they attempted to take action against the encroachments on public roads, an altercation ensued with the encroachers, leading to a physical assault on the officials. The incident was promptly reported to the Bund Garden Police, who have taken immediate action.

5 held

Following an investigation into the matter, the police arrested five individuals involved in the assault. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ganesh Paradeshi (40), Rohit Paradeshi (25), Rohan Paradeshi (25), Mahesh Paradeshi (33), and Suraj Paradeshi (20).

Additionally, charges have also been filed against Ganesh Paradeshi and Shama Suparsing Paradeshi (50). Prashant Pralhad Kolekar, Assistant Encroachment Inspector of PMC, lodged a complaint with the Bund Garden Police against the accused.

Expressing deep concern and condemning the attack, Madhav Jagtap, the head of the Encroachment Department, addressed the protesters during the demonstration. Jagtap emphasized that such incidents of violence against officials have become all too frequent and called for stricter measures to ensure the safety and security of the department's personnel. He highlighted the need for enhanced security arrangements to allow officials to carry out their duties effectively and without fear.

