Pune: Business review meet of Central Bank of India held |

A successful Town Hall meeting was organized recently at Aurora Hotel, MG Road, Pune, under the chairmanship of Executive Director, MV Murli Krishna.

The meeting witnessed the active participation of branch staff and heads from Pune's local area, who engaged in discussions about various issues and business parameters at the branches. The presence of Zonal Head BB Mutreja and Regional Head Asha Kotasthane added value to the event.

The primary objective of the meeting was to foster interaction with the branch staff and gain a deeper understanding of the ground-level challenges they face. Executive Director, Murli Krishna, highlighted the current scenario of the banking sector and the specific challenges encountered by the bank. He emphasized the importance of Business Correspondents (BC), digitalization, video KYC, social banking, and the enrollment of social security schemes, among other key aspects.

During the interaction session held in the evening at Hotel Arora, all branch staff actively participated and drew attention to important issues. These included the waiver of processing fees in housing loans, Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio in retail products, interest rates in vehicle loans, the pendency of social security claims, and concerns related to the online portal.

MV Murli Krishna, the esteemed Executive Director, expressed that the Central Bank of India is committed to providing customer-centric products and services by effectively leveraging human resources and technology in the most appropriate manner.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Regional Head, Pune, expressing gratitude for the successful gathering and fruitful discussions during the Business Review Meet.