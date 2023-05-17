 Pune: In historic step to promote inclusion, PMC to employ 25 transgender individuals
In 2022, the PCMC made a groundbreaking move by appointing 35 transgender individuals to work within the civic body. These appointments marked a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment. The selected individuals were offered contracts as security guards and green marshals for private municipal services.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a historic stride by announcing the recruitment of 25 individuals from the transgender community for various essential positions.

This groundbreaking decision, approved by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Additional Commissioner Kunal Khemnar, aims to promote equal opportunities and the integration of transgender individuals into the mainstream workforce, aligning with the Citizens' Rights Act. Following the footsteps of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, this move sets a precedent for inclusivity and diversity.

Opportunities in various department

The selected candidates will be assigned to institutions such as Kamala Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Manpa Bhavan, and the Unauthorized Construction Demolition and Encroachment Department. Along with their responsibilities, they will receive competitive salaries from renowned private security firms, including Sainik Security Pvt. Ltd. and Eagle Security Pvt. Ltd., in addition to government benefits.

The visionary proposal for this initiative was spearheaded by Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner of the Security Department. In addition to this, to ensure the well-being and social inclusion of transgender individuals, a dedicated committee comprising service-oriented organizations will be established. This committee will champion their rights, create a supportive environment, and launch a public awareness campaign to foster acceptance and social harmony.

