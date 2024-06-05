Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Except Bhosari, Voters Favoured Amol Kolhe Over Shivajirao Adhalrao In All Assembly Segments | File Photos

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe emerged victorious on Tuesday with a margin of 1,40,951 votes, securing his second consecutive victory in the constituency. Up against Ajit Pawar faction leader Shivajirao Adhalrao, Kolhe secured 6,98,692 votes against the former's 5,57,741. It is also interesting to note that voters favoured Kolhe in all Assembly segments except Bhosari.

The Shirur Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed-Alandi, Shirur, Hadapsar, and Bhosari. NCP Ajit Pawar faction leaders are MLAs from four of these seats, namely Atul Vallabh Benke in Junnar, Dilip Walse-Patil in Ambegaon, Dilip Mohite in Khed-Alandi, and Chetan Tupe in Hadapsar. Sharad Pawar's group has only one MLA, Ashok Raosaheb Pawar, in Shirur, while in Bhosari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahesh Landge is the MLA.

Despite Ajit Pawar having more MLAs, Kolhe secured a victory, which was even bigger than his 2019 one against the same opponent. In the 2019 polls, Kolhe, who was the undivided NCP candidate, had defeated Adhalrao, the nominee of undivided Shiv Sena, by 58,483 votes. Before that, Adhalrao had held the Shirur Lok Sabha seat for three consecutive terms.

This time, Kolhe secured 1,08,119 votes in Junnar, surpassing Adhalrao's 56,726 votes. In Ambegaon, Kolhe received 93,387 votes, while Adhalrao garnered 82,019. Moving to Khed-Alandi, Kolhe obtained 1,16,549 votes compared to Adhalrao's 70,286. Similarly, in Shirur, Kolhe's tally stood at 1,28,072 votes, outshining Adhalrao's 1,00,283 votes. Transitioning to Hadapsar, Kolhe secured 1,33,818 votes, slightly ahead of Adhalrao's 1,20,429 votes. However, in Bhosari, Adhalrao garnered 1,27,395 votes, while Kolhe fell slightly short with 1,17,823 votes.

Read Also Pune: Southern Command Announces Plan To Achieve Net Zero Status By 2047

Kolhe's victory is significant as he was accused of concentrating on his acting career rather than his duties as an MP. For the uninitiated, Kolhe is a popular Marathi actor known for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in movies and television serials. Just three days before the polling on May 13, Kolhe had vowed to quit acting for the next five years if re-elected. After the victory, Kolhe was asked if he would quit acting now. He stated, "My constituency will remain my priority."

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had vowed to defeat Kolhe. Pawar held a grudge against Kolhe because he refused to join him when he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Kolhe preferred to remain with Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, when asked about this, he said, "The self-respecting voters of Shirur have given a befitting reply."

| Assembly Segment | Amol Kolhe Votes | Shivajirao Adhalrao Votes |

| Junnar | 1,08,119 | 56,726 |

| Ambegaon | 93,387 | 82,019 |

| Khed-Alandi | 1,16,549 | 70,286 |

| Shirur | 1,28,072 | 1,00,283 |

| Hadapsar | 1,33,818 | 1,20,429 |

| Bhosari | 1,17,823 | 1,27,395 |

| Total | 6,98,692 | 5,57,741 |