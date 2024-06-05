 Pune University To Host 2-Day 'Critical Thinking' Workshop On June 14-15
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be organising a two-day workshop for students and professors on 'Critical Thinking.' The workshop will be conducted at the university's Centre for Complementary Integrative Health on June 14 and 15, from 10am to 6pm each day. Only 30 seats are available.

The workshop is organised in association with the university's AYUSH Centre for Excellence, Centre for Complementary Integrative Health, and Centre for Publication Ethics.

The guides for this workshop will be Pramod K Nayar, Senior Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad; Prof Eknath Altekar, Consultant, Centre for Publication Ethics; and Dr Urmila Kulkarni-Kale, Associate Editor, Infection, Genetics and Evolution.

"‘Critical Thinking’ is key to research processes, decision-making, informed choice-making, and the pursuit of truth. It is indispensable in all aspects where we have to adjudicate and distinguish between falsehood, prejudice, bias, illogical ideas, and logical, neutral, and truthful ones. Critical thinking applies as much to false science as it does to biased news reports, unsubstantiated claims, and hate speech," the university said in a release.

"This lecture-cum-workshop aims to develop critical thinking abilities. Through lectures and practical work, it will help participants understand key aspects of critical thinking, such as identifying bias, open-mindedness, scepticism, and inference, among others," it added.

The workshop fees are ₹1000 for PhD students and ₹2000 for teachers and PhD guides.

