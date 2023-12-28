Satara: Honour Killing Exposed Days After Human Skeleton Discovery In Khandala; Brother Arrested |

In a shocking revelation following the discovery of human skeletal remains and various items beneath a tree in a field within the jurisdiction of Shirwal police station in Khandala, dist Satara, authorities have unveiled a distressing case of honour killing.

"The victim, identified as 19-year-old Manisha Kumari Jimdar Mahto, a migrant girl from Manjhi Miyapatti, Bihar, who resided in Shirwal, fell prey to this crime allegedly orchestrated by her brother, 24-year-old Shankar Jimdar Mahto, residing in Palshi, Khandala," an official from Shirwal Police station informed.

The remains were found on December 16 in Guthale, Khandala, where human bones and personal items, including ladies' sandals, clothing bags, and a uniform from a private company, were discovered.

Family's reputation cited as reason

Further investigation by the Shirwal police unveiled the sinister details of the honour killing, revealing that Manisha Kumari was strangled to death with a scarf due to opposition to her romantic involvement with a young man from Bihar. The family's reputation in the village was cited as the reason behind this brutal act.

Shankar Jimdar Mahto has been arrested in connection with this case and was presented before the Shirwal court, which remanded him to police custody on Wednesday. The dedicated investigation team of Shirwal police has been diligently probing the incident, relying on confidential information and technical analysis over the past 10 days.