What Is President's Colour? Here's All You Need To Know About The Honour Bestowed Upon Pune-Based Armed Forces Medical College

President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, awarded the President's Colour to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune.

What is President's Colour?

The President's Colour, also referred to as 'Rashtrapati ka Nishaan,' is the highest honour bestowed upon a military unit. This prestigious flag, presented by the President, symbolises the unit's illustrious history and unwavering commitment to national security. In the Indian context, this presentation emphasises the strong bond between the armed forces and the nation's leadership.

The tradition of presenting the President's Colour traces back to historical military customs followed by Western militaries, including the British, and earlier by Indian armies before colonial rule. Originally, these colours or flags marked the location of specific formation commanders. Although the tradition of carrying these colours into battle has ceased, the ceremonial awarding and preservation of these flags continue today. Each flag awarded to various military formations from the three services or other uniformed services carries a design signifying the formation's role in the nation's security ecosystem.

Criteria such as years of service, awards, and recognitions are considered before identifying an institution for this prestigious honour. Ceremonies for the presentation of the President's Colour are conducted in the presence of serving and retired military leaders of the formation and typically include a ceremonial parade. During these ceremonies, the presiding officer receives full military honours, and the colours are mounted an altar constructed out of drums. Subsequently, the flag undergoes a Sarva Dharma Prarthana, an all-faith prayer ceremony conducted by the religious teachers of the Army. Different religious priests recite verses from their respective texts, offering prayers for the troops associated with the formation.

Designated by the unit as the Nishan Adhikari, an officer receives the colours from the presiding officer. Once a formation receives the President's Colour, the flag is carried with full military honours during every official ceremony of the formation.

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)

AFMC, an esteemed establishment of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and a leading medical college in the country, is globally recognised for its unwavering commitment to top-tier medical training and principles.

Founded on May 1, 1948, AFMC conducts training programs for medical undergraduates and postgraduates, nursing undergraduates and postgraduates, dental postgraduates, and paramedical staff. The institution is responsible for supplying specialists and super specialists to the armed forces through in-service training programmes.