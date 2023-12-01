Pune: Indian Army's 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023' Set For December 16; Here's All You Need To Know |

The Southern Command of the Indian Army is gearing up to host the grand 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023' at Pune's Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on December 16, marking the 53rd Vijay Diwas.

This run is conducted in honour of wounded soldiers and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces who displayed exceptional courage and sacrifice during the 1971 war.

According to the Ministry of Defence's press release, this event aims to unite soldiers and civilians, commemorating the martyrs of the 1971 operations. It invites participants from diverse backgrounds, symbolising the joint support for our nation's fallen heroes.

"This is a unique opportunity for the citizens to ‘Run for Soldiers & Run with Soldiers’ in 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023' which flags off at the historic 190 years vintage Pune Race Course. Runners will tread the same path as horse racers, enjoying the lush green surroundings breathtakingly scenic nature, forest and migratory birds," the release stated.

As per the release, registered runners will receive a dry-fit run T-shirt, a finisher badge, a nutritious breakfast, hydration packs, and medical assistance. The event also offers an exclusive opportunity for people from various spheres to interact with soldiers, gaining insights into their way of life, it further said.

Additionally, post the run, there will be captivating aerobics shows, bhangra performances, and enthralling army band displays for all participants.

Distance & Age Category:

53-hour ultra run - For professional runners (solo and relay - 2/3/4 members)

12.5 km run - Open category for males and females (18 years and above)

6 km run - Dedicated category for armed forces veterans

5 km run - Open category for males, females, and students

Reporting Time: 5:30 AM

Venue: Pune Race Course

Parking: Available within the Race Course premises until 6 AM, followed by a 10-minute walk to the venue.