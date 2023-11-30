Pune: Rare Indian & French Silent Films To Be Screened At NDFC-NFAI Tomorrow | File Photo

The National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI), in collaboration with Alliances Françaises Pune, is set to captivate Punekars with "Moving Pictures," a ciné-concert featuring rare Indian and French silent films accompanied by live music, scheduled for tomorrow (December 1).

"Moving Pictures" will transport the audience back in time, offering a mesmerising fusion of classic cinema and live music. The event will showcase the talent of renowned French musicians Robert Piéchaud (composer and pianist) and Stan de Nussac (multi-instrumentalist). It aims to revive the tradition of experiencing silent films with live musical accompaniment, providing a distinctive and immersive experience for Indian audiences.

The carefully curated selection of silent films includes works by legendary filmmakers like Dadasaheb Phalke, G Méliès, Alice Guy, Baburao Painter, and Kranti Kanadé, ensuring a diverse and enriching experience.

Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of the NFDC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration between NFDC-NFAI and the Alliance Française presents a wonderful opportunity to showcase gems from the silent cinema collection of the archive. Presenting works by the pioneers Dadasaheb Phalke and Baburao Painter with live musical accompaniment by Robert Piéchaud and Stan de Nussac will draw in film and music lovers and also introduce younger generations to the beauty and innovation of silent cinema."

Date: December 1

Time: 7:00pm

Venue: NFDC-NFAI Theatre, Law College Road, Pune