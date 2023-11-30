'Adopt New Technologies To Face Future Challenges': President Droupadi Murmu Tells Cadets At NDA Passing Out Parade in Pune; See Pics | @rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the Passing Out Parade of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune. She also laid the foundation stone for a building of the upcoming 5th battalion.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, hailed the NDA as a cradle of leadership, nurturing exceptional warriors. "This Academy has a special place among the best training institutes of the country and is recognised as a strong pillar for the armed forces," she remarked.

She expressed confidence in the lasting influence of the values and training imparted to the cadets at the NDA, urging them to embrace new technologies to face the challenges of the future. Encouraging a lifelong learning approach, she expressed certainty in their ability to tackle each challenge with courage and bravery while upholding the values of the armed services.

Highlighting the paramount importance of safeguarding India's borders and internal security, President Murmu asserted the readiness and capability of the armed forces. "Our forces stand fully prepared to tackle any external or internal threat that challenges our nation's unity and integrity," she said.

'Historic Day'

President Murmu expressed her delight at witnessing the inaugural participation of women cadets as a marching contingent in the NDA Passing Out Parade. Describing the occasion as a historic day, she remarked, "I was told that since 2022, training for girls cadets had commenced and today some female cadets were part of the marching contingent. I congratulate them and I am sure that they will take the name of the country and NDA at newer peaks."

Around 15 women cadets participated in the Passing Out Parade along with their male counterparts. Last year, the first batch of 19 women cadets joined the NDA, and they are currently in the second year of the military-cum-academic training.

President Murmu to confer the President’s Colour to AFMC tomorrow

President Murmu will confer the President's Colour to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in the city tomorrow. AFMC stands as a premier establishment of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and ranks among the country's foremost medical colleges. This award symbolises AFMC's illustrious 75-year journey of exceptional service to the nation.

During the ceremony, the President will unveil a special cover and stamp, along with a commemorative coin. Additionally, she will e-inaugurate 'Prajna,' the Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine. This initiative aims to position AFMC alongside leading global institutes engaged in pioneering healthcare research utilising artificial intelligence.