Pune Metro Invites Bids For Retail Business Spaces At Selected Stations: Here's All You Need To Know...

Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

In an exclusive opportunity tailored for small business owners, retailers, and budding entrepreneurs to establish their presence within metro station premises, the Pune Metro Rail Project has commenced the retail licensing process.

Initiating the process, Pune Metro has released a tender on its official website for licensing retail spaces with areas smaller than 100 square meters at selected metro stations along Corridor 1 and Corridor 2. The licensing duration spans nine years.

With a total of 38 retail spaces available across various selected metro stations, this offering promises an exclusive and lucrative opportunity for aspiring businesses. To ensure transparency and accessibility, Pune Metro will conduct the bidding process online, as stated in their release. "For detailed information and participation in the bidding process, visit http://www.punemetrorail.org/Tenders.aspx," Pune Metro advised interested parties.

Highlighting the enormous potential of these stations, Pune Metro emphasised, "Stations along the Pune Metro witness a significant daily footfall, ranging from PCMC to Pune. As of November 2023, the cumulative ridership has reached 88 lakh, with a daily average of 53,000 passengers. The highest ridership recorded in a day stands at 1,69,512." Anticipating an increase in these numbers upon the full stretch's opening, Pune Metro stressed, "This robust ridership presents a promising opportunity for small business owners, retailers, and entrepreneurs to establish a significant presence within the metro station premises."