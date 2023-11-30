Aaditya Thackeray Will Soon Be Jailed In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Claims Narayan Rane In Pune

Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will soon go behind bars in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, claimed Union Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday. "Aaditya Thackeray will be jailed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and Sanjay Raut will also go with him," Rane claimed. He was speaking during the ongoing 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' held at Maharana Pratap Udyan on Bajirao Road in Pune.

'Arrest Prakash Ambedkar'

Rane also demanded the arrest of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar. This call for action followed Ambedkar's recent remarks predicting violence after the election results in five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. Rane commented, "How does Prakash Ambedkar know that there will be violence? An FIR should be filed against him, and he should be arrested."

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, Ambedkar remarked, "After the election results of five states, the situation in the country might turn serious…Five states in the country are currently going to polls. Their results will be declared after December 3. After December 3, it is possible that some corner of the country will witness mayhem."

'Jarange is still young'

Narayan Rane commented on activist Manoj Jarange, suggesting that he should delve deeper into the topic of reservation. "He is still young. Marathas will never accept reservation from the OBC category," Rane asserted.

'BJP workers are always prepared for the election'

Discussing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rane emphasised the readiness of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. "The BJP has already initiated preparations. When has the BJP not been prepared for elections? Our workers are consistently engaged in election preparedness, reaching out door-to-door."