Pune: Droupadi Murmu Meets Former President Pratibha Patil; See Photos

President Droupadi Murmu, currently on a 4-day visit to Maharashtra, paid a special visit to the first female president of India, Pratibha Patil, in Pune. On behalf of the people of Pune, Murmu was presented with a shawl featuring the revered Dagdusheth Ganapati idol and the first copy of the book "Antrang." Pratibha Patil, the 12th president of India from 2007 to 2012 and the first woman to hold this position.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the passing out parade of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune. She expressed happiness over the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent, terming it a historic day. Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets, acknowledging the challenges daughters face today in selecting careers of their choice.

During the parade, Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated all cadets who completed their course. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present. President Murmu applauded the inclusion of women cadets in the marching contingent, highlighting the historic nature of the day.

She expressed confidence that the women cadets, along with their male counterparts, would contribute significantly to the NDA and the country in the future. Recognizing the NDA as a "cradle of leadership," Murmu urged cadets to embrace new technologies and face future challenges. She emphasized the academy's role as a strong pillar for the armed forces and the country.

Murmu congratulated foreign cadets from friendly nations and expressed her belief that the training and values received from the NDA would guide cadets throughout their lives. Encouraging them to adopt new technologies, Murmu expressed confidence that the cadets would face challenges with courage while upholding the values of the armed services. She underscored the importance of protecting India's borders and internal security for peace, stability, and prosperity.