VIDEO l Pune Accident Claims Young Boy's Life: Onlookers Set Dumper Ablaze In Outrage; Solapur Incident Claims 4 Lives |

A 7-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a dumper hit his mother's scooter on Thursday at around 1.45pm on Hadewadi Road in the Hadapasar area.

The deceased has been identified as Shaurya Sagar Avhale, residing in Wagholi. The accident occurred in the Hadapsar Police Station limits on the route connecting Mantarwadi Phata to Handewadi Road.

As per the information shared by the Hadapasar Police Station official, 3-4 unidentified individuals set fire to the dumper's tires in response. Prompt police intervention and collaboration with the fire brigade successfully extinguished the fire. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke, in charge of Hadapsar Police Station, confirmed the driver's detention.

Following a statement from the dumper's owner, Ganesh Suresh Bandal, residing in Wadachiwadi, the case on the individuals was filed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Four killed, five injured as SUV collides with truck in Maharashtra; baby escapes with minor bruises

Four persons, including three women, were killed and five injured after an SUV with 10 occupants collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The tenth occupant, an eight-month-old baby girl, escaped with minor bruises, he said.

The victims were travelling in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from Gulbarga in Karnataka to the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra when the accident took place around 5.30 am on Karmala-Kurduwadi road near Pande village in Solapur district.

According to an official from Karamala police station, the driver of the SUV perhaps lost control of the vehicle and veered off to the other side.

"The SUV collided head-on with an approaching truck. Four occupants of the SUV, including three women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. An eight-month-old baby girl escaped with minor bruises," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)