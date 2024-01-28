'Remember Babri' Poster: Support Pours In For FTII Students |

A section of the ILS Law College students and alumni have issued a statement of solidarity to condemn the alleged attack on students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on January 23 over the 'Remember Babri' poster put up by the FTII Students Association (FSA) at the institute campus. As many as 153 signatories of the letter of solidarity, issued in “personal capacity,” have condemned the “mob assault” at the FTII campus.

“The property on the campus was vandalised and burned. The security officials remained passive spectators and the police, when they did arrive, did not take action and the culprits were let go. Later, the mob assembled at the police station where the students were giving their statements,” read the statement.

They also have demanded that the "false cases" registered against the FTII students be withdrawn. “The violent attack and the lapses in providing security to the students are highly condemnable. We steadfastly stand with the strength and perseverance of the students and demand the withdrawal of false cases against the students, and timely and strict action against the illegal acts perpetrated by the mob,” reads the statement.

Earlier, over 300 FTII alumni wrote an open letter in solidarity with the students. The letter has been signed by former students of the FTII, including Oscar winner Resul Pookutty, veteran director Saeed Mirza, filmmakers Prateek Vats, Payal Kapadia, Umesh Kulkarni, sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, film editor Irene Dhar Malik and actor Shardul Bhardwaj.

"It is painful to see the students of this great film school being assaulted with impunity. We, as a community of film professionals, educators, and artists of both national and international acclaim, extend our support to the FTII student community at this tough and testing moment," the letter said.

"We appeal to the police and all relevant authorities to take prompt action against those who perpetrated violence against the students and who entered with the intent to vandalise property on the campus. We hold the institute in great affection and regard, and owe to it the rigorous training that turned us into film professionals," it added.

The incident at the Pune-based film institute took place a day after the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police reports, some 12 to 15 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the campus by overpowering security personnel and assaulted students while shouting slogans. They tore up and burnt the banner put up by the FSA.