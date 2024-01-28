Pune: 230 Caught Driving On Wrong Side In 2 Months, X Users Say 'These Numbers Could Be Achieved In A Day' | X/@PuneCityTraffic

The Pune City Traffic Police has intensified its efforts to crack down on traffic rule violators, particularly targeting drivers engaged in wrong-side driving. Over the past two months, the police have apprehended 230 drivers for this violation alone.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the Pune City Traffic Police stated, "The traffic department is actively addressing traffic violations in Pune city. A total of 230 actions have been taken against wrong-side drivers in the last two months. Similar measures are being implemented against other traffic offenders."

Meanwhile, X users criticised the police, stating that these numbers could be achieved in a day considering the rampant traffic violations throughout the city.

One user commented, "This count is very less - you can get 100+ defaulters in a single day near Wagheshwar temple, Wagholi." Another user added, "If you start checking wrong side driving at Kalewadi Phata, then you will easily break the above record in just one day."

Several users even suggested specific locations for police action. "Kind request to take action against wrong siders in Ravet at CNG Petrol Pump Chowk," wrote one user. Another user highlighted, "Every morning many parents who are dropping their kids to schools and bus/auto drivers break signals and go from the wrong side. Check Blue Nile Chowk for Dastur High School."

Check out the reactions below:

