Pune: Police Book Solapur Man For Raping Actress On Promise Of Marriage

A 32-year-old actress filed a complaint with the Vimantal Police on Friday, alleging that a 35-year-old man from Solapur had raped her under the pretext of marriage between August 27, 2023, and January 20, 2024.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 376 (2) (n), 377, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Indian Arms Act.

According to the complaint, the accused, who was married, initially connected with the complainant through Facebook in August 2023. He purportedly promised to divorce his wife and marry her, leading to a sexual relationship between them. However, he later ceased communication and allegedly threatened her with a gun when confronted.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.