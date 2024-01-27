Budding Artists Showcase Creative Brilliance At Balgandharva Kaladalan Exhibition In Pune |

Balgandharva Kaladalan is currently hosting an exhibition that showcases the creative brilliance of 130 budding artists which will conclude today at 8 pm, the exhibition features hundreds of paintings crafted by students from Shaila Pradeep Sinnarkar's regular drawing classes.

The event, inaugurated with fervour, had renowned watercolour painter Vilas Kulkarni as the chief guest.

Shaila Pradeep Sinnarkar, along with her students and parents, graced the occasion, which commenced with the ceremonial lighting of lamps. Vilas Kulkarni shared his expertise through a captivating watercolor demonstration for aspiring artists.

The exhibited artworks cover various themes, including social messages advocating for environmental conservation, such as water conservation, wildlife protection, and afforestation. Visitors can also marvel at portraits, canvas paintings, coffee paintings, murals, and more, showcasing a diverse range of artistic expressions.

Mayur Chand, emphasising Shaila Sinnarkar's significant contributions, highlighted her commendable efforts in nurturing artistic talents for over two decades. Vilas Kulkarni applauded the enduring relevance of painting in today's digital age, attributing Sinnarkar's role in cultivating a love for art among the youth. He underscored the importance of preserving and promoting this timeless art form.

Expressing her vision, Shaila Sinnarkar emphasised the importance of providing a platform for young artists to flourish. She reiterated the role of art in shaping the future generation and encouraged the community to support and nurture budding talents.

The exhibition at Balgandharva Kaladalan promises an enriching experience, open to all, free of charge. Sanjay Bhujbal adeptly moderated the event, ensuring a seamless flow of artistic inspiration.